Lovingly renovated ‘slow flip’ on the market for $1.55 million in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — When Jean Stoffer stepped into a beautiful but neglected 1931 Colonial on Woodward Lane in Grand Rapids two years ago, her mouth dropped open and she knew she would buy it — and flip it.

The Chicago native is a home designer with Jean Stoffer Design, co-owner of multiple family businesses and star of “The Established Home,” a show on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network about her work tackling ambitious design and renovation projects in Grand Rapids.

The show, which can be seen on HBO Max and other streaming platforms, featured The Woodward in the first two episodes of Season 2 on Dec. 30 and Jan. 6.

The Woodward is a 3,756-square-foot, three-story brick Colonial at 60 Woodward Lane SE in Grand Rapids’ Michigan Oaks neighborhood, across the street from the wooded campus of Aquinas College.

Stoffer bought the home in July 2021 for $555,000 from the Janet E. Berg Trust and spent 16 months and $1 million renovating it in what she called “the slow flip.” She and her co-designer daughter, Grace Start, and general contractor son, David Stoffer, took on The Woodward alongside other more lucrative projects as a labor of love.

Stoffer then listed it for $1,545,000 in January.

A time capsule

The home’s second owner, Hans Berg, was a furniture designer and woodworker with the John Widdicomb Co. He bought the house for his family in 1936. When his wife, Janet, died, she left the home in trust for her aide, who lived there until her death in 2020.

The first thing Stoffer noticed about the house was the checkered vestibule tiles and grand staircase with intricate wood carvings. She fell in love with the home’s “innate elegance” — the crown molding, millwork and other architectural details.

She was astonished to learn in her initial walkthrough that the home had not been renovated since it was built.

Stoffer took this as a challenge. She would update the home on spec, reconfiguring the layout to reflect the needs and behaviors of modern families.

“I love old homes, and this one had really just exceptional bones,” she said. “But it was archaic. ... It has a beautiful yard, and it’s in a really nice location, and its exterior has curb appeal that’s just off the charts. It was just in very, very bad condition.”

The original front living room and its fireplace took Stoffer’s breath away. As was typical in the ‘30s, the kitchen was in a small room at the back of the house attached to a butler’s pantry.

Stoffer believed the kitchen should become the focal point of The Woodward, and the living area should be moved to the back. So she made the old living room the kitchen and tore down the back kitchen and several tiny servants’ rooms to create a large family room that connects to the backyard via a wall of French doors.

A shocking discovery

Stoffer loved the old-fashioned radiators and wanted to keep that form of heating. But because the home’s electrical hadn’t been updated since the ‘30s, and they wanted to add air conditioning, the Stoffers needed to update the heating, ventilation and cooling.

Upon closer inspection, they realized all the exterior walls were constructed of masonry rather than wood-framed.

“The whole of the exterior walls, from the outside in, go from brick to block to steel mesh to then plaster,” Stoffer said. “What that means is, there’s no place to fish wires for electric anywhere — or ductwork or plumbing.”

It took about three months for Stoffer to solve that design challenge before construction began.

“Everything that was a sconce, or a sink, or a duct had to be on an interior wall. … So you can see in the kitchen design, there’s nothing (electrical or HVAC) on an exterior wall.”

Preserving and updating

Luckily, this quirk of the home meant Stoffer could meet a stretch goal for the exterior walls — keeping the original plaster intact. She hired 83-year-old local plaster craftsman Dean Karsten to repair and/or replace the plaster throughout the home.

Because the back family room needed so many walls removed and windows and doors reconfigured, David Stoffer stripped the walls to the exterior masonry and built a layer of framing in front of the masonry for the wiring to be threaded through. This approach had the bonus effect of creating deep window seats in front of the original windows — perfect for a family room.

David Stoffer also pulled up the subfloor in the family room to install heated floors, adding checkered tile on top that’s very similar to the original vestibule pattern. The Stoffers also converted part of the back kitchen into a mudroom with heated floors.

Though it wasn’t necessary, they kept the butler’s pantry in the back with its original upper cabinetry, adding new cabinets and counters on the bottom and finishing them with a high-gloss paint. Stoffer envisions this as the perfect place for future owners to display their treasures.

Far from choosing safe colors like the ubiquitous resale gray, the Stoffers finished the home with bold and luxurious touches, like marble surfaces, gold fixtures, smoky mirror glass and vibrant colors — including wallpaper designed by Milford watercolor artist Kelly Ventura.

“I’m happy with how it turned out,” Stoffer said.

Alongside the other layout changes, the Stoffers reduced the original five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Proud of the journey

In addition to The Woodward, the Stoffers have undertaken five other home purchase and renovation projects — two in Chicago and three in Grand Rapids.

After completing The Madison in Grand Rapids’ Heritage Hill district, they figured they’d never be able to recoup their costs. So Jean and her husband Dale moved in, and they live there still.

She doesn’t expect The Woodward to turn a profit when it sells, but similar to The Madison, she has no regrets.

“Since we started having our TV show, it’s really nice for us to have material that we can have complete creative direction on without a client,” she said.

It’s also been a showroom of sorts during the past few months.

“(We) have a whole cabinetry line that we sell nationally, and I'm looking for opportunities to expand the line with either new finishes or new offerings within the structure of the cabinetry. It’s really nice to have a place to then experiment with them and put them out there ... so it’s kind of like a lab.”

What are the odds?

Katie Stein, of Keller Williams Grand Rapids East, is the listing agent for The Woodward. She said she’s optimistic that with spring around the corner, bids for the home will trickle in.

So far, she’s had no written offers. But there have been 20-30 showings totaling 100 people and several verbal proposals.

Stein and Stoffer attribute the home’s months on the market to several factors. It’s in the city of Grand Rapids, one block outside the more upscale suburb of East Grand Rapids with its more celebrated school district. It also hit the market in winter. Also, two of the floors — the attic and basement — are not yet finished, Stoffer said. They’re working on the latter but want to leave the top floor open for the buyer to finish as desired.

“I think mainly, it’s that it’s a high price point for Grand Rapids,” Stoffer said. “Even though all the quality is there, and the house is worth it ... it’s just (that) Grand Rapids doesn’t have that price point.”