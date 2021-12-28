Major lakeshore developments, property deals top the most-read real estate stories of 2021

West Michigan’s lakeshore is in the midst of several major redevelopment projects that include grandiose plans for lakefront reconfigurations spanning Manistee to Grand Haven.

The projects in Manistee, Muskegon and Grand Haven all rank among MiBiz’s 10 most-read real estate stories from 2021 based on web traffic. Meanwhile, a Spectrum Health deal to purchase a small craft distillery in Grand Rapids and longtime real estate advisers striking out to start their own company also attracted readers’ interest.

See below for more real estate stories from 2021, and thank you for reading.

— Andy Balaskovitz, managing editor







MiBiz’s most-read real estate story of 2021 involves the $3.75 million sale this summer of Eastern Kille Distillery’s facility in Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood, where Spectrum Health has been on a land acquisition tear near its planned Center for Transformation and Innovation.

Early 2021 brought a significant exodus of former Colliers International senior-level advisers who went on to start their own commercial real estate brokerage firm, Advantage Commercial Real Estate Services LLC.

Luxury condos, a marina, restaurant, event space and expanded public trails are part of a $250 million vision to transform 30 acres of Muskegon waterfront property. Developer Ryan Leestma and his wife, Emily Leestma, unveiled details of their plans for the Adelaide Point project in August alongside their development team, city officials and environmental advocates.

The 133-unit Peerless Flats condominium and apartment project now under construction in Grand Haven cleared a key hurdle in early 2021 with a unanimous final site plan approval from the city’s Planning Commission.

Real estate investor Tim Engen announced in early 2021 that he formed a new company — CarbonSix Construction Inc. — that will focus on construction projects in the office, medical, industrial and retail sectors.

Amid a series of housing and mixed-use developments, Grand Haven officials have more grandiose plans in mind to reconfigure and redevelop prime waterfront properties.

New York City-based Magnus Capital Partners LLC in May proposed building 47 affordable apartments on Grand Rapids’ west side under a HŌM Flats development at 960 Bristol Ave. NW.

In-house food delivery and expanded outdoor capacity were just a few pandemic lessons that Rob Schellenberg learned as he prepared in early 2021 to open Turnstiles, a new bar with live music space on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

In January 2021, MiBiz Staff Writer Kate Carlson took a deep dive into the various development proposals taking shape in Manistee, a lakeshore city looking to reinvigorate empty storefronts and promote economic diversity.

Real Seafood Co. announced plans in August to open its first West Michigan restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids. It will serve as the anchor tenant at CWD Real Estate Investment’s 111 Lyon Street development, and replaces previous plans for a Texas de Brazil at the site.