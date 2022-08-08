fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
Published in Real Estate/Development
1 Bold Step co-owners Adam Clarke and Jennifer Jurgens. 1 Bold Step co-owners Adam Clarke and Jennifer Jurgens. COURTESY PHOTO

Marketing firm purchases west side GR office as in-person work returns

BY Monday, August 08, 2022 03:50pm

GRAND RAPIDS — Marketing agency 1 Bold Step LLC has purchased a small office building on Grand Rapids’ west side as company executives gradually return to more in-person work.

The Grand Rapids-based marketing firm purchased the building at 1255 Front Ave. NW for $575,000 on June 29 from CK & Co Media Production, doing business as Chrysanthe LLC, according to property records. 1 Bold Step plans to move into the space this fall. 

Several companies are collaborating on renovation work at the nearly 3,700-square-foot building, including Architektura PLC, CS Erikson, Bouma Construction and Vos Glass. 1 Bold Statement is investing around $150,000 in renovations, CEO Jennifer Jurgens told MiBiz.

“We were very interested in the northwest side (of Grand Rapids) because it is an up-and-coming neighborhood and we looked at numerous locations,” said Jurgens, noting a six- to nine-month property search. “It took a village (to acquire the building) and I don’t think I can understate the help from Consumers Credit Union helping us navigate the loan process and the city of Grand Rapids.”

1 Bold Step secured funding through the city of Grand Rapids’ brownfield redevelopment grant program to help cover environmental remediation costs associated with renovations. The company also secured a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The office will house 1 Bold Step’s 12 employees and will include three conference rooms, an open kitchen, a “family room,” and shared working space. 

The marketing firm was formerly located at 408 Broadway Ave. NW until January 2022, when its office space was leased out to another company. 1 Bold Step is currently operating remotely.

“We all love the flexibility of being remote but genuinely miss each other and the in-person interactions,” co-owner and President Adam Clarke said in a statement. “The space will provide quiet places, small group places and large meeting places to accommodate the different ways in which a marketing team needs to work. We’re looking forward to welcoming our clients and colleagues into the space.” 

The relocation aims to “bridge the gap” between a fully remote model and the “old office” model, Jurgens said. 

“What we’re doing with this building is less of a traditional office and more of a sense of place,” Jurgens said. “We’re setting a few days a week for people to come in and gather.”

Never miss MiBiz’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.
Read 477 times Last modified on Monday, 08 August 2022 16:23
Kate Carlson

Staff Writer, covers real estate and development and small businesses

 

Twitter: @BizCarlson
Email: [email protected]

Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from Kate Carlson

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top