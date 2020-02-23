Mary Free Bed acquires two properties for future expansion

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital has purchased two parcels in Grand Rapids for future expansion, MiBiz has learned.

Mary Free Bed acquired 438 La Grave Ave. SE and 443 Jefferson Ave. SE in December for $1.3 million. The properties total nearly an acre combined and include a 20,000-square-foot commercial/industrial building and a small parking lot.

Kentwood-based 443 Jefferson Partners LLC sold both parcels. Concrete Cutting & Breaking Co. is based at the location. Both companies are registered to Daniel Vander Mey.

Mary Free Bed got interested in the properties when it heard that the former owner was looking to sell, Chris Mills, media and external relations specialist at Mary Free Bed, told MiBiz in an email.

The timing of developing the properties remains unknown, and the organization has no plans for either parcel at this time, Mills said, noting Mary Free Bed purchased them to accommodate future growth.

The adjacent properties are bordered by Logan Street to the south and are just south of the rehab hospital’s main campus.

Mary Free Bed operates a 167-bed rehab hospital in Grand Rapids and offers services via its Rehabilitation Network with 36 partner hospitals across Michigan and northern Indiana

Growth in patient volumes over the last several years has led to expansion for Mary Free Bed.

A planned $7.5 million expansion and renovation that began this winter will create a new kitchen, cafeteria and physician offices in a three-story 11,116-square-foot addition that will rise along Lafayette Avenue, as MiBiz previously reported.

Most recently, Mary Free Bed announced that it began managing operations at 20-bed inpatient units at Beacon Health System’s Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind., and Memorial Hospital in South Bend on Jan. 1, according to a prior report.