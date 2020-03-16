MBI Automation purchases new building in Wyoming

WYOMING — An affiliate of MBI Automation LLC has purchased a 7,800-square-foot office facility in the Grand Rapids area.

MBI Automation paid Clyde Park Avenue Associates LLC $670,000 for 4705 Clyde Park Ave. in January, according to property records.

COURTESY LOGO

The robotics and automation company will relocate its business there from 2250 29th St. as well as house its DENSO Robotics-certified repair facility in the new location.

“We are very excited to move our business into a space that has room for our continued growth,” Matt Blomfield, owner of MBI Automation, said in a statement. “As automation spreads, the need for customer-oriented support and programming services is huge. Having the space to prioritize each project and ensure our capacity is there for our customers ensures a clearer path forward for MBI.”

East Lansing-based Martin Commercial Properties represented MBI in the deal.