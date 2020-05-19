Medical packaging company investing $2.57M in Kentwood headquarters

KENTWOOD — Packaging Compliance Labs LLC is investing $2.57 million to expand its headquarters in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The medical device packaging, engineering and testing firm was awarded a $135,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund for the project, which is expected to create 27 high-wage jobs.

The company qualified for the performance-based grant because of its plan to train and develop employees to put them in a position for upward mobility, according to a statement.

The Jobs Ready Michigan program was designed to provide grants for business expansion and location projects that lead to job creation and investments in Michigan. Recipients have a demonstrated training need, particularly in pursuing new opportunities for high-tech, high-demand and high-wage jobs.

“PCL has worked closely with The Right Place, MEDC and several other local organizations since our inception in 2014,” Packaging Compliance Labs President Matthew Lapham said in a statement. “We are grateful to have these support systems available in our community.”

The company specializes in assisting global medical device manufacturers in speeding new medical devices to market while maintaining regulatory compliance to FDA and international requirements.

The $135,000 Jobs Ready Michigan grant was part of a broad range of initiatives approved on May 19 by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“Today’s MSF actions build on our efforts to deploy every resource available to support Michigan’s businesses, communities and residents as they work to economically recover from the COVID-19 virus,” said MEDC CEO Mark Burton. “It is more vital than ever that we stay focused on restoring economic prosperity for all Michiganders and the projects approved today are putting our state in a position to not only recover economically, but to thrive.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has deployed 14 response programs in the last two months to support small businesses, communities, entrepreneurs and workers dealing with negative economic impacts from COVID-19. The programs have supported more than 2,700 companies and helped retain more than 11,000 jobs, according to a statement.