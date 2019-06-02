Metric Structures proposes 10-unit multifamily development off Wealthy Street

GRAND RAPIDS — Developer Metric Structures LLC has proposed the construction of three new buildings for apartments in the city’s East Hills neighborhood.

The Grand Rapids-based company hopes to add the buildings at 337 and 341 Henry Ave. SE, located on the west side of the street and adjacent to Donovan Court, just north of the Donkey Taqueria restaurant property.

“It will provide housing for more people to live in this desirable, walkable community where retail and restaurant is thriving,” said Jacey Ehmann, founder of Metric Structures and a construction and development consultant on the project.

Aside from a small shed, the lot at 337 Henry Ave. has been vacant since 1975, when a former home located on the lot was razed. The parcel at 341 Henry Ave. includes an existing home, which the city’s Historic Preservation Commission in January approved for demolition.

Ehmann said the home has been through multiple fires and is in very poor structural shape with a collapsed foundation.

Plans call for a pair of two-and-a-half story structures along Henry Avenue, and one two-story building on Donovan Court that will contain multifamily housing. The development includes 10 units total, with a mix of townhomes, two-bedroom units and studio apartments.

Pending necessary approvals, the company aims to begin construction this summer and complete the project by March 2020. The Historic Preservation Commission will consider the Metric Structures proposal at its June 5 meeting.

Grand Rapids-based Integrated Architecture is serving as the architect for the project.

The Metric Structures project comes amid an ongoing boom in apartment construction in the city. A January report from brokerage firm Bradley Co. projected 780 additional apartment units will come online in Grand Rapids this year, “a result of both population growth and pent up demand.”

“As interest rate increases possibly deter renters from purchasing homes, the multifamily sector should continue to maintain strong occupancy levels and property values,” the report’s authors wrote.

Just down the street from the multifamily development, Metric Structures has also proposed plans for a two-story mixed-use building intended for a neighborhood grocery store at the northeast corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue.

The lot has been vacant since the 1970s, and Ehmann said a small grocery store would be a good solution to activate the space in a walkable neighborhood.

“The goal behind this project is to develop more than just a building,” Ehmann said. “It’s to develop a niche in the market. There are not very many small-footprint neighborhood grocery stores in West Michigan.”

Formed less than two years ago, Metric Structures recently completed its first project in Grand Rapids: Hancock, a fried chicken restaurant that opened in March at 1157 Wealthy St. SE. Metric Structures served as general contractor on the project.