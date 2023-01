Developer Jon Rooks’ Parkland Properties has closed on the purchase of a large former furniture factory in Muskegon, and plans a $220 million mixed-use investment in the site.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss why Rooks felt obligated to pursue the project, and how it stacks up to nearby developments in Muskegon.

