MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: DeVos family sells historic Peninsular Club building

The DeVos family last month sold the Peninsular Club building in downtown Grand Rapids after previously making extensive renovations to the nearly 110-year-old building.

As well, the University of Club of Grand Rapids plans to occupy a majority of the building, which is now owned by an affiliate of Tommy’s Boats President Matthew Borisch and will return to primarily serve as a home for a private social club.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s Daybreak program this morning to discuss the transaction and the building’s “storied history.”

