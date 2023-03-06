fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: DeVos family sells historic Peninsular Club building

BY Monday, March 06, 2023 10:10am

The DeVos family last month sold the Peninsular Club building in downtown Grand Rapids after previously making extensive renovations to the nearly 110-year-old building.

As well, the University of Club of Grand Rapids plans to occupy a majority of the building, which is now owned by an affiliate of Tommy’s Boats President Matthew Borisch and will return to primarily serve as a home for a private social club.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s Daybreak program this morning to discuss the transaction and the building’s “storied history.”

See here for more coverage of the property sale.

