Published in Real Estate/Development
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Grand Haven to consider Chinook Pier redevelopment proposal

BY Monday, February 14, 2022 01:26pm

City officials in Grand Haven are considering a Zeeland-based developer’s proposal to reconfigure Chinook Pier in downtown.

The city received just one plan after issuing a request for proposals last year, Senior Writer Mark Sanchez reported this week. The $2.2 million conceptual plan submitted by Zeeland-based Geerlings Development Co. and Midwest Construction Group Inc. calls for an indoor market, retail shops and a restaurant. 

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz today discussed the proposal on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program.

