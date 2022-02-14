MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Grand Haven to consider Chinook Pier redevelopment proposal

City officials in Grand Haven are considering a Zeeland-based developer’s proposal to reconfigure Chinook Pier in downtown.

The city received just one plan after issuing a request for proposals last year, Senior Writer Mark Sanchez reported this week. The $2.2 million conceptual plan submitted by Zeeland-based Geerlings Development Co. and Midwest Construction Group Inc. calls for an indoor market, retail shops and a restaurant.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz today discussed the proposal on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program.