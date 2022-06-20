fbpx
 Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on June 20, 2022.

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: State lawmakers advance housing bill package

BY Monday, June 20, 2022 01:14pm

State House lawmakers last week advanced a four-bill package to help alleviate housing shortages statewide by incentivizing developers to build projects across varying price points.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to break down some components of the legislation, including a bill aimed at workforce housing that could be built through partnerships between developers and employers.

See here for additional coverage on the housing package, which is advancing in the House after clearing the state Senate last year.

