fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTER
Published in Real Estate/Development

Media

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Statewide housing tax incentive bills clear legislative hurdle

BY Monday, November 14, 2022 10:08am

State House lawmakers late last week passed a series of bills that aim to make it easier for developers to build much-needed projects through various tax incentives.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the four-bill package, which calls for expanding Neighborhood Enterprise Zones, property tax abatements for housing, and tax benefits for rural workforce housing.

See here for more in-depth coverage of the legislation and the coalition that aligned housing and business groups in support.

Read 138 times
Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from MiBiz Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top