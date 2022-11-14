MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Statewide housing tax incentive bills clear legislative hurdle

State House lawmakers late last week passed a series of bills that aim to make it easier for developers to build much-needed projects through various tax incentives.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the four-bill package, which calls for expanding Neighborhood Enterprise Zones, property tax abatements for housing, and tax benefits for rural workforce housing.

