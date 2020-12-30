MiBiz to launch digital Real Estate/Development Report on Jan. 6

MiBiz will launch a new weekly e-newsletter devoted to the region’s commercial real estate, development and construction sectors.
The MiBiz Real Estate/Development Report — a weekly digest of the West Michigan region’s commercial real estate, development and economic development activity — will begin on Jan. 6, 2021.
The weekly digital newsletter will include MiBiz reporting and aggregated coverage from a variety of local, regional and national publications. Coverage will be led by MiBiz real estate and development reporter Kate Carlson, who can be reached at [email protected] for tips.
Readers can sign up for the newsletter, which publishes on Wednesdays, at this link.
