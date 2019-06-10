Michigan Land Bank seeks proposals to redevelop closed Ionia prison facility

IONIA — The Michigan Land Bank Fast Track Authority is seeking proposals to redevelop the former Deerfield Correctional Facility.

The facility at 1755 Harwood Road in Ionia has remained vacant since it the state closed the prison in 2009.

COURTESY IMAGE

“This property has sat vacant for many years, and we hope redevelopment of this site will breathe new life into the Ionia community,” Michigan Land Bank Interim Direcetor Jeff Huntington said in a statement. “This request for qualifications and interest allows us to get a feel for what developers want to bring to the community, and allows local officials to consider what will work best for their community in the long run.”

Redevelopment of the 47-acre parcel would put the property back on the tax roll and could bring new jobs or housing to the community, according to the Land Bank. The Land Bank received title to the property in early 2019.

The complex includes four buildings that could house up to 1,200 individuals. Additional buildings on the property include a chapel, gymnasium, food service, health care/administration, human resources/training and maintenance/warehouse/store, according to the request for interest and qualifications.

The Land Bank will consider responses that propose the purchase and redevelopment of the entire parcel in either a single deal or multiple development phases.

Bidders can submit questions via email up to June 24. The proposals are due by noon on July 19.