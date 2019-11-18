GRAND RAPIDS — A nail salon has opened a location in a prominent downtown retail space.

Posh Nails & Spa LLC leased a 2,496-square-foot space at 38 Commerce Ave. SW and opened in early November.

Tony Ly, the owner, and his wife have been in the business for about 14 years. Posh Nails & Spa has another location in Metro Health Village in Wyoming, which has been open for about three years.

“We decided to open a location downtown because we realized we have so many clients who live or work in the downtown area as well as north of Grand Rapids,” Ly said in a statement. “We figured it will be much easier for these clients to receive services at 38 Commerce rather than going to our Wyoming location.”

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan assisted the salon in leasing the space, and worked with the landlord, MP2 LLC, in the transaction.

Previously, developers had eyed the 38 Commerce spot for a small grocery store, but later scrapped those plans when they failed to secure the needed financing, MiBiz previously reported.