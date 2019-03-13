Native American-owned construction firm opens U.P. office

SAULT STE. MARIE — Holt-based Moore Trosper Construction Co. has opened an office in Sault Ste. Marie in an effort to work with the local Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

The new office for Native American-owned Moore Trosper, a construction management, general contracting, design-build and concrete services firm, opened at the tribes’ Tamarack Business Center.

“As members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, we consider the Upper Peninsula of Michigan part of our family heritage,” President Ted Moore said in a statement. “To help other companies succeed by assisting them with their construction needs honors our company as well as our ancestors.”

The firm has previously worked on projects for the tribe, including the Sault Ste. Marie-based Joseph K. Lumsden Bahweting Anishnabe School.

“Moore Trosper is a shining example of successful Sault Tribe members positively impacting the business world,” stated Joel Schultz, the tribe’s economic development director. “Success breeds success, which is why it’s important to have companies such as Moore Trosper explore growth opportunities through the center. They bring industry expertise and proven success, and can also mentor the tribe and fellow members.”

The tribe has positioned the Tamarack Business Center as a hub for companies owned by tribal members to do business on tribally-owned lands and expand their Michigan market presence. Other tenants at the facility include Neenah, Wis.-based JETA Corp., a supplier to firms in the energy, nuclear, construction, and industrial markets, and Denver-based Tipping Point Solutions, which offers video-based training.

Tipping Point opened the Sault Ste. Marie office in move to grow its federal and Department of Defense business, according to a report in The Sault News.

The tribe also has been active in business via its economic development arm. In January, tribally-owned property management firm DeMawating Development acquired Shunk Rental Properties for $1.9 million. Through the deal, DeMawating added 87 rental properties in Kincheloe, Mich., located in the eastern U.P. about 18 miles south of Sault Ste. Marie.

The deal furthers the tribe’s economic diversification efforts through the addition of revenue-generating properties, according to a statement.

“These rentals will complement our existing DeMawating rentals and increase our overall profitability in the long term,” Sault Tribe Chairperson Aaron Payment said in a statement.