New real estate law firm moving to Waters Center in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS — A year after starting her boutique real estate law firm, Sara Lachman is moving operations to leased office space in an iconic downtown Grand Rapids building.

Lachman Stuart PLC will occupy a 4,700-square-foot mezzanine suite at the Waters Center, located at 161 Ottawa Ave. NW.

The firm quietly launched in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Lachman saw as an opportunity to launch her boutique law practice.

“When I found myself at home figuring out how to modify my work systems and technology to accommodate remote working, I started thinking about what the systems and technology might look like if I created them from scratch,” Lachman said in a statement. “I knew that I would never again have that kind of singularly focused time to build. I spotted the gap. And I took it.”

Lachman continued pursuing downtown office space even though the area was “unusually quiet” in the winter, she said. Grand Rapids-based Visser Brothers Inc. is updating the new suite with a modernized conference room, collaborative space, interior workspaces, private offices and a project room for large case filings or hearings.

“We’ve worked with the building’s owners and Visser to design a space that is efficient, effective, and feels warm and welcoming to our clients and our team,” Lachman said. “As a real estate law and litigation firm, we are thrilled to anchor into the downtown Grand Rapids’ real estate market.”

Lachman has practiced law for 16 years, specializing in business law, commercial leasing, real estate transactions and litigation, development, zone and land use, easement and boundary disputes, family cottages, shoreline protection, and construction law and liens.

Lachman Stuart also has a lakeshore location at 811 Ship St. in St. Joseph. Lachman also owns indoor cycling studio Lunar Cycle in Grand Rapids.

The iconic Waters Building, which was built in 1898, includes apartments, commercial space and a Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel. The building is co-owned by Visser Brothers President Bill Mast and Mark Finkelstein, principal of Grand Rapids-based Edmark Development Co.