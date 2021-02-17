New Rockford Construction VP to bring ‘new type of thinking’ to health care projects

GRAND RAPIDS — Rockford Construction Co. Inc. added an executive to oversee the company’s health care division as the Michigan State University Grand Rapids Innovation Park project, which includes the Perrigo North American headquarters relocation, gets underway.

Steven Frederickson will join the company as a vice president overseeing Rockford’s projects in the health care sector. He previously was the president and chief operating officer of The Christman Company as well as the president of Washington, D.C.-based Rock Creek Companies.

Steven Frederickson COURTESY PHOTO

“I believe in a holistic approach to healthcare design and construction, one that focuses on creating a healing environment for the patients and workers inside the building,” Frederickson said in a statement. “This is very different from a lot of what you see in the marketplace today. I am passionate about bringing a new type of thinking to the forefront of Rockford Construction’s work in healthcare, and creating spaces that help patients heal better and faster.”

Rockford’s health care team under Frederickson will focus not only on the construction of health care facilities, but also on new innovations that support creative models for research and development, more effective patient experiences and better health outcomes.

“Healthcare continues to change as we discover newer, better methods of care,” Frederickson added. “It only makes sense that in addition to advances in medical science, we also look at ways to build better and more efficient spaces to deliver that care to those who need it. It is very humbling to have the chance to impact the environment where patients, doctors and nurses work together to better society.”

Frederickson has led projects with budgets ranging from $1 million to $750 million, including the Mercy Health St. Mary’s master plan and Spectrum Health’s Cancer Center and Patient Tower.