New Standard continues West Michigan expansion with Saugatuck Township dispensary

SAUGATUCK TWP. — New Standard cannabis company has opened its sixth dispensary in West Michigan with a newly built retail store in Saugatuck Township.

The dispensary is located at 6406 Blue Star Highway near downtown Saugatuck and carries more than 275 products for retail and curbside service. The retail store is New Standard’s seventh across the state.

“New Standard has had an incredible year of expanding retail operations across the state of Michigan,” Howard Luckoff, New Standard CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be opening our seventh location in Saugatuck and look forward to meeting our new neighbors. This space is stunning and a testament to the dedication the New Standard team has to setting a new standard for cannabis culture across Michigan.”

New Standard opened its first location in Hazel Park in April 2020, and recently acquired Agri-Med LLC, which was operating three dispensaries in Muskegon, Edmore and Nunica that have now taken on the New Standard Name.

“Our team is dedicated to the communities where our cannabis businesses are located, and you’ll find New Standard Saugatuck to be no exception. I’m a firm believer that people should be able to buy cannabis close to where they live,” said co-founder Greg Maki.

Maki owned the previous Agri-Med dispensaries and is partnering with New Standard following the merger. New Standard’s Sand Lake dispensary was the first partnership between New Standard and Agri-Med. New Standard also has grow operations in Muskegon and Gladwin County, and plans to open additional retail stores in Whitehall and Grand Haven in the coming months.

Luckoff is the former general counsel of Detroit-based Rock Ventures LLC, founded by entrepreneur Dan Gilbert, and also served as an attorney for 16 years at Honigman LLP.

A ribbon cutting for the Saugatuck Township location hosted by the West Michigan Blue Star Chamber of Commerce with community leaders and New Standard team members will be held on July 16.