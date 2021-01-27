New Standard opening recreational-only cannabis dispensary in Sand Lake

SAND LAKE — The first cannabis dispensary in Sand Lake is opening Friday to sell exclusively recreational cannabis.

New Standard, which has a flagship location in Hazel Park in Southeast Michigan, opened its second store at 29 E. Lake St. in northern Kent County at the former West Michigan Snowmobile Museum.

The store will have 15 employees and carry a variety of cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles and tinctures. New Standard Sand Lake plans to work with growers and processors from across Michigan. Customers can shop inside or pick up orders curbside by ordering though New Standard’s website.

Greg Maki, owner of Agri-Med LLC, co-founded the Sand Lake dispensary with New Standard CEO Howard Luckoff.

“Our team is dedicated to the communities where our cannabis businesses are located, and you’ll find New Standard Sand Lake to be no exception,” Maki said. “I’m a firm believer that people should be able to buy cannabis close to where they live.”

Maki is a lifelong Muskegon resident and was the first to open recreational cannabis dispensaries in Muskegon, Ottawa and Montcalm counties. He told MiBiz in December that he plans to have eight or nine provisioning centers by the end of 2021.

“Our team brings cannabis and community together to create a thoughtful, curated, and comfortable environment where the cannabis connoisseur, the cannabis curious, and everyone in between is able to come into our store and feel like we’re here for them,” Luckoff said.

New Standard Sand Lake is hosting a ribbon-cutting event at noon on Friday with giveaways throughout the day.