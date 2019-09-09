Office interiors dealer Custer Inc. acquires Indiana company

GRAND RAPIDS — Workplace interiors dealer Custer Inc. has acquired Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Productive Business Interiors.

PBI, which was founded in 1982, will now operate under the Custer name in the Indiana market with expanded services and products.

Todd Custer COURTESY PHOTO

“We are very excited to welcome the PBI team into our Custer family,” Todd Custer, CEO of Custer, said in a statement. “Our teams share a customer-driven value system and a strong commitment to providing innovative solutions to address today’s business challenges.”

Custer, a family-owned Steelcase Inc. dealer partner, has served the greater Grand Rapids area for more than 38 years. The company also maintains a presence in Kalamazoo, and recently announced the opening of its sixth showroom in Michigan in Holland, which will open in October.

The transaction for PBI closed on Sept. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.