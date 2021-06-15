Organizations, residents set to occupy newly constructed Warner Building in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Prominent businesses and community organizations will soon move into the newly constructed mixed-use Warner Building in downtown Kalamazoo.

Construction is finishing up at Catalyst Development Co. LLC’s seven-story building at 180 E. Water St. in the city’s central business district. All of the commercial spaces in the building are occupied by companies and nonprofits, including Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, Southwest Michigan First, Stryker Johnston Foundation, Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo and The Kalamazoo Promise, according to a press release.

CSM Group Inc. served as the general contractor and TowerPinkster served as the designer for the project.

Catalyst Development is currently accepting applications for the building’s 45 apartment units, and residents will start moving into the building in July. The apartments feature private balconies, a rooftop terrace with an outdoor kitchen, video intercoms in each unit, and a fitness studio. Unit layouts include 20 efficiency apartments, 21 one- and two-bedroom units, and four premium apartment units.

“The mix of businesses and nonprofits, all with a high-level of community involvement, couldn’t be a more perfect fit for this property,” Patti Owens, Catalyst Development vice president and managing director, said in a statement. “This combination of residential living and our commercial organizations will bring together people from all walks of life, all backgrounds, young and old, reflecting the diversity, inclusivity, and charm that is Kalamazoo.”

Southwest Michigan First Interim President and CEO Carla Sones said the economic development organization plans to “use our new location to create a welcoming space for leaders throughout our region to come together and interact in pursuit of our mission of ‘the greatest force for change is a job.’”