Plainfield Twp. residents to vote on financing $23.5M community center

PLAINFIELD TWP. — Funding the construction of a 52,000-square-foot community center with a 20-year millage will be up to township voters to decide during the Nov. 2 election.

The Plainfield Township Board of Trustees voted to approve the ballot initiative language at its July 26 meeting. Residents will vote on whether to finance the proposed $23.5 million community center to be located on the Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA campus in Belmont.

If the ballot initiative is approved, the average Plainfield Township homeowner will pay $87 a year toward the project.

“The proposed new community center will be a place for all community members and will provide larger programming space to host the senior program,” Plainfield Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden said in a statement. “The central location and flexible nature of this multi-use facility will not only meet immediate programming gaps, but ensure it works for both current residents and generations to come.”

The Plainfield Township board created a Community Center Citizens Advisory Committee in 2018 to provide guidance on the design of a future community center. That process also explored using existing facilities.

The township has been working with Fishbeck on the conceptual design of the community center, which includes a walking track, banquet area, flexible meeting spaces for a variety of classes, a demonstration kitchen, areas for senior citizens programming, fitness classrooms and a gymnasium.

The township initially considered locating the community center at Northview High School, but the project was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the YMCA approached trustees about locating it alongside its existing facility.

The new location would cost less than the high school location in the long-term, Van Wyngarden said in a memo to township officials.

“I want to thank all the residents who served as committee members or engaged in feedback sessions, our community partners and township staff to keep this project moving forward as well as the YMCA for their innovative partnership,” Van Wyngarden said in a statement.