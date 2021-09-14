Plans revived for $3.6M housing development at vacant Grand Rapids church

GRAND RAPIDS — The stalled redevelopment of a vacant church into apartment units on Grand Rapids’ west side is back on track.

City officials are preparing to consider tax incentives for The Parish project, which proposes 12 apartment units at the former Centro de la Verdad church at 739 4th St. NW. The City Commission will vote tonight to set Sept. 28 public hearings on the incentives.

The public hearings would consider an 11-year obsolete property rehabilitation exemption certificate for the development, as well as an amendment to the property’s brownfield plan that was approved by the city in April 2019.

Grand Rapids-based Metric Structures LLC, operating as 739 4th Street LLC, is the project developer. The company purchased the property for $350,000 on Dec. 20, 2018, according to property records.

Additional unexpected costs during the engineering phase of the initially proposed project caused delays, Metric Structures President Jacey Ehmann told MiBiz. Office space that was originally planned for the development also didn’t end up fitting with the neighborhood, Ehmann added.

Metric Structures is requesting a reimbursement of up to $697,910 over 25 years for eligible brownfield work to the site. The total capital investment in the project is expected to be about $3.6 million. Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 and be completed by late 2022.

Redevelopment plans include renovating the 6,900-square-foot former church building into six market-rate apartments consisting of one single bedroom unit and five two-bedroom units. A new two-story, 7,750-square-foot addition is also proposed along McReynolds Avenue that would contain two studio units and four one-bedroom units.

Planned site amenities include an 11-space parking lot, seven bike spaces and a private entryway for residents.

“The community on the west side has evolved a lot in the last decade, and we want to honor the original structure and create some newness by giving it some new purpose that is beneficial for the community,” Ehmann said.

The initial proposal was designed by Integrated Architecture LLC, while the developers worked with Rockford Construction Co. on pre-construction services.