Plascore undergoing $6M expansion in Zeeland

ZEELAND — Plascore Inc., a manufacturer of lightweight composite products, is investing nearly $6 million to expand its footprint in Zeeland.

The company today said it plans to construct a new 80,000-square-foot facility at 450 E. Roosevelt Ave.

“We at Plascore are thrilled at the opportunity to grow here in West Michigan,” Olaf Huebner, vice president of operations at Plascore, said in a statement.

The company estimates the expansion will create 35 jobs over three years, according to Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization that serves Ottawa County.. Lakeshore Advantage worked with the company to support the expansion project.

“Their growth in West Michigan continues to deepen the bench of manufactured products and diverse industry applications for those products,” Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage, said in a statement.

Plascore has experienced an increase in demand for its machined aramid and aluminum products, according to Lakeshore Advantage. The company continues to purchase new equipment and expand its production capacity.

In 2017, Plascore invested $6 million to expand its aerospace component production facility in Zeeland Industrial Park, adding 73,500 square feet to its operation along with a variety of automation equipment. Since that expansion, Plascore has grown from about 300 employees to employ 415 people.

During its Sept. 16 meeting, the Zeeland City Council approved Plascore for an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption over 12 years to support the project.