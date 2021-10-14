Progressive AE joins challenge aiming for carbon neutral projects by 2030

PLAINFIELD TWP. — Architecture and engineering firm Progressive AE Inc. has joined a national challenge calling for all new buildings, developments and major renovations to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) 2030 Challenge was adopted in 2006 and asks designers across the globe to reduce buildings’ energy consumption. According to the AIA, 40 percent of U.S. energy is consumed by buildings.

Companies participating in the challenge can meet the target through sustainable design strategies, generating onsite renewable energy, or purchasing up to 20 percent of off-site renewable energy.

More than 400 architecture and engineering companies across the U.S. have adopted the 2030 commitment since 2010, while more than 2.7 billion square feet of project work was included in the program in 2016 alone, according to the AIA.

“By committing to the AIA 2030 Challenge, Progressive AE will bring a common language across discipline integration that positions us to guide clients to combat climate change and make long-term business decisions impacting their families,” the company said in a statement. “This is the first step in environmental leadership in our industry.”

By participating in the challenge, Progressive AE — located at 1811 4 Mile Road NE in Plainfield Township — will have access to the AIA’s Design Data Exchange (DDx) platform that includes confidential data from other participating companies on sustainable design practices and best practices. In 2019, the AIA reported an overall 49-percent drop in predicted energy use intensity from participating projects.