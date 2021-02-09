Real estate investment firm owner forms new Grand Rapids construction company

GRAND RAPIDS — Real estate investor Tim Engen has formed a new company that will focus on construction projects in the office, medical, industrial and retail sectors.

Engen, president of Vision Real Estate Investment at 140 Monroe Center NW, recently launched CarbonSix Construction Inc. The companies are housed in the same office building, though the plan is to construct a new office for the two companies as well as an additional tenant.

Real estate investor Tim Engen COURTESY PHOTO

CarbonSix is “starting out small” with six employees, and some serving in dual roles at Vision Real Estate and CarbonSix, Engen told MiBiz.

CarbonSix offers services including construction management, preconstruction estimating, design and build, and owner representation. The company works in collaboration with VREI, but was also formed to provide construction services to other owners throughout West Michigan, Engen said.

“We saw an opportunity to create a business that is not only complementary to (Vision Real Estate Investment) but also something that has a tremendous upside to help the ever-growing West Michigan community,” said Engen, who will serve as the president of CarbonSix.

CarbonSix is working on several projects, including a 63,000-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building along M-6 in Byron Center called the Valduga Business Center. CarbonSix is also working to construct a 70,000-square-foot industrial building in Caledonia which also has M-6 frontage, called the East Gaines Business Center. Both projects are being developed alongside Vision Real Estate Investment.

“As an owner and developer of commercial real estate, we look forward to coming alongside owners, listening to their needs and through our experience helping to guide them through the construction process and deliver them a product that they can enjoy for many years,” Engen said.