Real Seafood Co. restaurant opening next year in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Real Seafood Co. is opening its first West Michigan restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids and will serve as the anchor tenant at CWD Real Estate Investment’s 111 Lyon Street development.

Another restaurant, Texas de Brazil, was originally slated to open as part of the development, but was unable to move forward due to COVID-19 complications, according to a CWD Real Estate Investment press release.

Real Seafood Co., owned by Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group LLC, is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, a CWD spokesperson told MiBiz.

The restaurant’s menu is centered around contemporary seafood options that include a variety of fresh fish, raw bar selections and steaks. The location will be Real Seafood Co.’s first West Michigan location. Mainstreet Ventures currently operates four locations for Real Seafood Co., including two in Michigan in addition to locations in Ohio and Florida.

“We are excited and committed to procuring the freshest seafood available and providing a memorable guest experience in a unique atmosphere,” said Kevin Gudejko, president and CEO of Real Seafood Co., in a statement.

The 111 Lyon St. building was originally constructed in the 1970s, housing a variety of uses. The site has remained mostly unchanged for decades until redevelopment work began in 2019. Redevelopment of the building wrapped up earlier this year, including the addition of four new retail storefronts, improvements to the site’s accessibility and aesthetic, connecting upper- and lower-level plazas, snowmelt systems in the surrounding sidewalks, as well as a new lower-level common lobby area.

“It’s been exciting to see things come together at 111 Lyon,” Scott Wierda, managing partner at CWD Real Estate Investment, said. “We went into this project with the intention of creating a destination that helps cultivate the energy and activity downtown Grand Rapids has seen in the last few years. Real Seafood Co. will provide an excellent dining option to visitors at the surrounding hotels, the convention center and the surrounding corporate offices.”

DGX, an affordable urban grocery concept, opened in June as part of the development, as well as a fully renovated Fifth Third Bank branch.

“Grand Rapids continues to grow, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the next chapter in the city’s development,” said Gudejko.