RedWater Collection to add Muskegon Country Club to its portfolio of golf courses

MUSKEGON — Grand Rapids-based RedWater Collection has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire its eighth golf course in West Michigan.

RedWater — which operates a portfolio of restaurants, event spaces and golf courses throughout West Michigan — plans to purchase the Muskegon Country Club, which was founded in 1908 and is located at 2801 Lakeshore Drive.

RedWater is buying the country club from MCC Partners LLC. The 11-member investor group that has owned the country club since 2014 said in a prepared statement that it is confident that RedWater will benefit the country club’s members.

“We knew that when it came time to sell, they were the team we wanted to run and manage our golf, food and beverage operations here at Muskegon Country Club,” a statement from MCC Partners said.

The 130-acre course sits near the southwestern corner of Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. The 6,697-yard private course also features a golf shop, practice area, pool and clubhouse, as well as a restaurant.

SE4SONS Gastropub at Muskegon Country Club has been closed since last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, and RedWater plans to rebrand and reopen the restaurant this summer. The restaurant will be open to the public.

The RedWater brand also owns restaurants on its other golf course properties, as well as Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland and Gravity Taphouse Grille in Grand Rapids.

RedWater plans to rehire the existing staff at Muskegon Country Club, including director of golf Stephany Pawlowski and course superintendent Jeff Hopkins.

“As we add great clubs to our organization, we want to ensure that the additions continue to enhance the value of membership for all RedWater members, as well as provide outstanding dining for our members and the public at all of our golf clubs and other restaurant locations,” RedWater COO Craig Smith said.

RedWater’s private clubs include StoneWater Country Club in Caledonia, Sunnybrook Country Club in Grandville, and Thousand Oaks Golf Club and Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids.

Macatawa Golf Club in Holland, Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck and The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe in Grand Rapids are also part of the collection and operate as public facilities with golf memberships available.