Restaurant fills ground-floor space at new downtown Hyatt Place

GRAND RAPIDS — Orion Real Estate Solutions has filled its developments on Ottawa Avenue with the announcement of ground-floor restaurant Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar.

The restaurant has entered into a 10-year lease to occupy the 5,300-square-foot ground-floor restaurant space at 140 Ottawa Avenue, inside the The Hyatt Place building.

This will be the first Midwest restaurant for the North Carolina-based restaurant group, which operates 15 restaurants throughout the U.S. The Grand Rapids location will open in spring 2020.

“Tupelo Honey is a natural fit for our Hyatt Place development, and based on the feasibility studies they’ve conducted, the timing and location are perfect,” John Wheeler, president of Orion Real Estate Solutions, said in a statement. “Their model, menu and company history spoke to us as we considered several options for this space.”

Tupelo Honey will serve Southern brunch, lunch and dinner. The space will include a bar featuring local beers and craft cocktails, as well as patio dining.

“It was easy to fall in love with Grand Rapids as it has so much going for it,” Stephen D. Frabitore, CEO of Tupelo Honey, said in a statement. “The Grand River, the people, beer city and the fact that it’s the second largest city in Michigan and growing.”

The downtown Hyatt Place, a 160-room hotel, will open to the public later this month. Next door at 150 Ottawa, Orion has filled the 15-story Warner Building, a commercial office tower home to Warner Norcross & Judd, Chemical Bank and Van Wyk Risk Solutions.