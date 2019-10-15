Roofing company relocates to southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS — NaturaShield LLC, a Grand Rapids-based energy efficient roofing company, has relocated to the Cottage Grove neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

The company, in partnership with Rockford Construction Co. Inc. and nonprofit Amplify GR, will relocate to a 17,500-square-foot property at 1501 Madison Ave. SE. The building has been vacant for nearly 15 years and is 10,000 square feet larger than NaturaShield’s previous location.

“We’re proud to be able to offer opportunities for both new and existing employees from the area,” Bill Sleeman, NaturaShield owner, said in a statement. “As active members of the community, moving our business to Cottage Grove was a great fit for our company.”

The company, which employs 21 people, is committed to hiring locals from the neighborhood as it expects to expand, Jon Ippel, executive director of Amplify GR, said in a statement.

The property at 1501 Madison was purchased by an affiliate of Rockford Construction in 2016 for $1 million. Amplify GR is located in the city’s Boston Square neighborhood, and aims to focus on neighborhood jobs, housing, education and health.

The various entities controlled by the organization hold about 35 acres of land, Ippel previously told MiBiz.