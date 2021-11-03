School of Rock music school coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A music school that operates under the same name and a similar style to the movie “School of Rock” is coming to Grand Rapids.

School of Rock was started as a single school in Philadelphia in 1998, and now has more than 500 locations, including five in Michigan. The school will offer music education programs for students of all ages.

Renovation work has begun on the future Grand Rapids School of Rock location at 2505 Burton St. SE. Kentwood-based First Companies Inc. is renovating the 4,100-square-foot space, which is expected to open in December 2021.

“This is the music school we wanted for our little ones, but also the music school we wanted for ourselves,” Gwen Vryhof Bultema, owner of School of Rock Grand Rapids, said in a statement. “Music is a powerful learning tool, but also pure magic.”

Aspiring musicians ages 4 and older will be able to attend weekly lessons at School of Rock and learn music theory and techniques, participate in band practices, and prepare musical pieces for audiences at local venues. Lessons will range from guitar, bass, drum, keyboard and singing. The school is planned to be open year-round and will also host week-long camps during the summer and over the holidays.

“The best part about music is that it’s done in the community, working together to create a sum that is much greater than its individual parts,” Joshua Dreyer, general manager of School of Rock Grand Rapids, said in a statement. “That’s what excites me about School of Rock. Much of the focus is on group playing, rather than just practicing as individuals. I’m looking forward to gathering students of all backgrounds together to make art and to grow, not only as musicians, but as human beings as well.”

The Grand Rapids location plans to hire 10 to 15 employees and music instructors in the coming months.