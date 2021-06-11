Second phase of Kent Co. Road Commission relocation heads to Walker planning officials

WALKER — The city’s Planning Commission will consider a final site plan review on June 16 for the second phase of a proposed development that would allow the Kent County Road Commission to relocate its operations to Walker.

The Kent County Road Commission is relocating its central complex from 1500 Scribner Ave. NW in Grand Rapids to 1900 4 Mile Road NW at the WalkerView Industrial Park.

This will allow city of Grand Rapids services located at 201 Market Ave. SW to move to the Scribner Avenue property, as the 201 Market property is expected to be sold to the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA). The CAA intends to buy 201 Market and construct an amphitheater on the property.

Grand Rapids and the Kent County Road Commission negotiated a price of $7.75 million for the 14.2-acre property on Scribner Avenue, which the city has until September 2022 to purchase.

Walker officials approved the first phase of redevelopment at 1900 4 Mile Road NW in December 2020, as MiBiz previously reported. Building permits have been issued and construction has started on the first phase of redevelopment at the 29-acre parcel. The second phase includes garage, administrative and fueling station improvements to the site, as well as landscape, pavement and stormwater work.

If the domino effect of proposed developments goes as planned, the CAA is expected to purchase 11.6 acres of the Market Avenue property for an anticipated price of $24.3 million from the city of Grand Rapids. The option agreement deadline for the CAA to purchase the property was recently extended from June 30 to Oct. 15.