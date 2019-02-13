SpartanNash to launch new store in Ada at former Kingma’s Market

ADA — Grocery chain operator and food distributor SpartanNash Co. plans to open a small-format Forest Hills Foods store in the Grand Rapids suburb of Ada.

The store, branded “Ada Market by Forest Hills Foods,” will occupy space recently vacated by Kingma’s Market, which had operated the satellite location for about 18 months before closing in January.

SpartanNash expects to immediately begin remodeling the 13,000-square-foot space at 444 Ada Drive SE, with an opening targeted for mid April.

The Byron Center-based SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) acquired the Forest Hills Foods store and brand six years ago.

“Now is the perfect time to take the Forest Hills Foods shopping experience to downtown Ada,” SpartanNash President and CEO David Staples said in a statement. “In opening the Ada Market, we will be able to deliver the quality products and exceptional customer service Forest Hills Foods store guests count on, along with the variety and indulgence they seek, whether in in-store or online.”

The company plans to offer local and organic produce, meats and cheeses, fresh fish and a cafe with a soup and salad bar, plus a Starbucks. It also will feature household staples, a full alcohol selection, bakery items, and health care and beauty products, according to a statement.

The announcement follows a trend of chain grocers opening smaller stores in urban areas, as customers increasingly move to those markets. Other local examples include Bridge Street Market, Meijer Inc.’s first foray into a smaller neighborhood grocery store which opened in August at Bridge Street and Seward Avenue. As well, Gordon Food Service Inc. opened a small grocery store along Grand Rapids’ Michigan Street corridor in October, as part of the Diamond Place mixed-use development.