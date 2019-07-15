SpendMend leases new HQ in Cascade Office Park

GRAND RAPIDS — SpendMend LLC is the newest tenant at Cascade Office Park, Portage-based The Hinman Co. announced Friday.

SpendMend, which provides spending visibility and audit recovery services to the health care industry, will occupy a 31,000-square-foot building at the park, which is located at 2680 Horizon Drive SE in Grand Rapids. The space will allow the company, which had outgrown its previous 6,315-square-foot building, more room to expand and hire more employees.

“Hinman partnered with us to structure a long-term lease that was in line with our growth objectives to meet our current and future space needs,” SpendMend CFO Roger Meyer said in a statement.

An affiliate of Hinman acquired Cascade Office Park in 2010. The 180,000-square-foot office park consists of six buildings located at the northwest intersection of I-96 and 28th Street.

Two of the six buildings in the park are fully occupied, according to Dakota Blodgett, marketing and leasing coordinator for Hinman. An additional 24,300 square feet remains available in the four other buildings with vacancies, with most of the openings being 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot suites.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented SpendMend in the transaction.

The headquarters move comes after SpendMend received a majority recapitalization investment in January 2018 from Sheridan Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm, as MiBiz previously reported. SpendMend later acquired a California-based health care audit firm in August.