HOLLAND — Suburban Inns, an owner and operator of hotels across Michigan, has acquired CityFlats Hotel in Holland from an affiliate of Zeeland-based Charter House Innovations, MiBiz has learned.

The hotel at 61 E. 7th St. in downtown Holland is CityFlats’ flagship location. Charter House, a designer and manufacturer of custom seating and decor, opened the 56-room CityFlats in 2008 as a showroom for its products.

Hudsonville-based Suburban Inns will license the use of the CityFlats Hotel name and design.

“We are happy to add CityFlatsHotel of Holland to our portfolio of hotels, and welcome more than 75 passionate hospitality professionals to the Suburban Inns family,” Pete Beukema, CEO of Suburban Inns, said in a statement to MiBiz. “This is the first boutique hotel among our other properties, which are all affiliated with major national brands.”

Charles Reid, the founder of CityFlats, is also the owner of Charter House. Reid’s companies continue to own and operate the other CityFlats Hotel in Grand Rapids and will operate a third that’s currently under construction in Port Huron.

Charter House recently opened Sperry’s Moviehouse in downtown Holland.

“So the timing was perfect when Suburban Inns called asking if I wanted to sell our hotel,” Reid said in a statement to MiBiz.

According to state regulatory filings, the two companies initiated the deal on Nov. 15.

Hospitality management Suburban Inns operates three existing properties in Holland, including the Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express, plus Embassy Suites and Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Rapids. The company’s portfolio also includes a Holiday Inn Express in Grandville and a Holiday Inn in Midland.

Before the deal for City Flats, the company featured a total of 1,089 hotel rooms across its seven properties, according to its website.