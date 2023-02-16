The next hurdle for Grand Rapids’ growing population: suburban zoning

GRAND RAPIDS — As Kent County's housing shortfall grows, community leaders are targeting zoning reform as a tool to increase housing density.

The 2023 Kent County Housing Needs Assessment, published Monday, showed 34,699 more housing units will be needed in the county between 2022 and 2027, a gap that increased by 59 percent since the last assessment was released in 2020.

According to the report, by 2027, Grand Rapids' population is expected to grow another 1.1 percent continuing its decade-long population boom, while the rest of Kent County grows by 1.3 percent. Though nearly 35,000 new units will be needed to meet all that growth, fewer than 2,000 building permits per year were issued in Grand Rapids and Kent County in 2020 and 2021, according to the study.

Brooke Oosterman is director of policy and communications for Housing Next, an advocacy group that helped facilitate the study. She said at a media roundtable Monday that Housing Next is targeting a 10 percent year-over-year increase in permitting.

But to close the housing gap, the county will need to triple permits by 2027.

While rising construction costs and interest rates pose the most immediate challenge to builders, of the less visible barriers is zoning codes that have been in place since World War II. In December, Kent County awarded $500,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to Housing Next to assist municipalities with amending those rules — most notably in the city's inner-ring suburbs.

Grand Rapids leads the way

The city of Grand Rapids since 2019 has made several zoning updates, including allowing accessory dwelling units like coach houses, permitting two-family dwellings on corner lots, raising the allowable building height in commercial zoning districts, and greenlighting ground-floor residential for apartment complexes in traditional business areas.

The latter two moves led to 371 new units permitted and several more in the pipeline in the past two years, according to a case study included in the report. These developments included the 120-unit Victory on Leonard project expected to open later this year on the city's West Side, as well as the planned Lofts on Grove and Hillcrest Apartments projects in the Creston neighborhood.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said at the media briefing that with so little undeveloped land left, Grand Rapids will need to continue to incentivize redevelopment.

"We know that we need to incent smaller infill, too," she said, in addition to large, multifamily developments.

Suburbs look to rezone

Prior to WWII, Oosterman said dense, single-family neighborhoods with smaller lot sizes were the norm within the city limits of Grand Rapids. But as the city sprawled into the suburbs, more huge homes were built on large lots.

Wyoming, Walker and Kentwood, as well as Plainfield and Gaines townships, are all coming to the table to discuss zoning reform as a way to increase residential density, Oosterman said.

Plainfield Township

Cameron Van Wyngarden, Plainfield Township superintendent, said the community must adjust its mindset about use of space as West Michigan grows.

"It's been the American dream to have your own house, two-stall garage, yard for the kids to play in, and that's what builders have built — they built to consumer demand," he said. "But there's only so much land for that."

Plainfield is one of Grand Rapids' least densely populated inner-ring suburbs, with just over 34,000 residents across almost 37 square miles — about 918 people per square mile. The township is creating a new master plan that Van Wyngarden hopes will come out later this year. One of its goals is to increase housing density.

He said the township changed its zoning at the end of 2021 to allow mixed-use developments — especially along the underutilized Plainfield Avenue commercial corridor — and although the township is reviewing a couple proposals, no projects have been approved yet.

"We did this just as the economy was taking a turn. Material pricing and contractor availability and financing — all of that went the wrong way at that time," he said. "I'm watching some of the major developers in our market actually pulling back on projects for those reasons."

Van Wyngarden said he's been surprised at how little resistance there's been from residents about the zoning change, but thinks that may be because the township instituted setback requirements — the minimum distance surrounding a housing complex — for structures over a certain height, so existing homes won't be crowded or have their views blocked by new apartment buildings.

"I think where the rubber hits the road (will be) when the first big project comes in, and it starts to get real for residents," he said. "That's where we might start to see a little bit more pushback."

Van Wyngarden sees room for multiple residential categories to exist in Plainfield Township, especially as the number of childless households grows and those folks gravitate toward apartments.

Wyoming

Nicole Hofert is director of community and economic development for the city of Wyoming, Grand Rapids' most densely populated suburb, with nearly 77,000 residents on just under 25 square miles. That's about 3,100 residents per square mile.

Hofert said the city could increase its density not necessarily by shrinking lot sizes — most of its land is already occupied — but by allowing duplexes, townhomes and accessory dwelling units within existing single-family neighborhoods. Those zoning changes have not yet occurred. But Wyoming is working to update its master plan in the next year, and rezoning will be on the table.

Wyoming's single-family neighborhoods were created when the municipality was more of a "traditional suburb" where families came to spread out, she said.

"That worked for a long time, and it also was driven by the fact that we were completely reliant on the automobile," she said. "… Now, we're seeing because of housing crunch, and the need to provide more units — and quite honestly, even just generational families living within the same home longer — that we're being asked to be more creative about the type of housing that we allow."

Wyoming has approved several mixed-use apartment developments in the past few years, including the HōM Flats at 28 West project that was the first major housing investment in Wyoming's downtown, as well as The Pines golf course redevelopment that is expected to include 604 units of apartments, condos and townhomes.

Hofert said residents don't generally object to rezoning, but a lot of folks show up to planning meetings when new projects are proposed, like The Pines.

"I think that there are plenty of examples in the community of what you would refer to as NIMBYism taking place," she said. "A lot of times, that's us needing to do some level of education to explain why these are needed housing units."

Walker

Gary Carey is mayor of Walker — population 25,000 across 25 square miles, or about 1,000 residents per square mile.

Carey said his suburb has seen thousands of jobs added over the past few years, especially in the industrial sector. On an average workday, the population of Walker grows by about 60 percent due to commuters. Most of those workers settled outside Walker because there isn't much housing left.

Although the suburb of Walker has approved hundreds of new housing units in the past two years, Mayor Gary Carey said city officials also must follow the master plan objective of preserving natural areas and open space where possible.

Although it hasn't significantly changed zoning, Walker is increasing the number of planned unit developments it approves. A pair of golf courses are being redeveloped into housing — English Hills and Lincoln Country Club — which, when completed, will add over 800 units of housing. And over the past two years, the city has approved or is considering applications to build 1,261 multifamily units and 143 single-family homes.

But Carey said per its master plan and the desires of residents, Walker officials also are trying to preserve the suburb's natural amenities and open land, despite the housing crunch.

"We're not anti-development, but we're also not going 'scorched Earth' and trying to build on every patch of green grass that's within the city," he said. "I believe we're maintaining the appropriate balance."

Carey said there's a "very real pressure" to add housing based on market conditions, so he and the other elected officials and staff are remaining open to working with Housing Next and developers to add housing "clusters," where it makes sense.

"There are definitely some headwinds that we get from people that they don't want growth, and they don't want development," he said. "… The one thing I've learned in this role (is) I can't ever please all 25,000 of our residents, nor can the city."