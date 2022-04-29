The Rowe building in downtown GR sold for $19.6M to California firm

GRAND RAPIDS — The Rowe, a downtown Grand Rapids mixed-use building formerly owned by the DeVos family office, recently sold for $19.6 million to a California-based real estate firm.

The historic building located at 201 Michigan St. NW was constructed in 1900. In recent years, The Rowe underwent a $28 million renovation carried out by CWD Real Estate Investment Inc., which transformed the hotel into 77 luxury apartments, condominium units and ground-floor retail including an Atwater Brewing Co. taproom.

RDV Corp., doing business as OMH LLC, sold the 11-story building on April 8 for $19.6 million to Trinity Property Consultants, doing business as FLT The Rowe LLC, according to city property records.

A Trinity Property Consultants representative did not respond to a request for comment.

RDV Spokesperson Nick Wasmiller said Trinity Property Consultants approached the DeVos family unprompted with an interest in buying the building, ultimately leading to the deal.

“The DeVos family was proud to play a role in bringing The Rowe back to life through an extensive 22-month renovation that culminated in 2016,” Wasmiller told MiBiz in an emailed statement. “It is a beautiful building in the heart of Grand Rapids, and its improvements and activation are an important part of the family’s work to help with the revitalization of downtown. Their interest was primarily in ensuring the structure’s renovation, bringing with it a new purpose for the building and a long future that can add to the vibrancy of downtown.”