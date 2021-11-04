TowerPinkster expands with lakeshore office in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN — Architecture and engineering firm TowerPinkster is expanding in West Michigan with plans to open an office in Grand Haven.

The new location is set to open in January at 1 S. Harbor Drive in downtown Grand Haven to meet the company’s goal of serving lakeshore communities.

Björn Green COURTESY PHOTO

“We are excited to grow our presence along the lakeshore, specifically in Grand Haven,” President and CEO Björn Green said in a statement. “An office in this region is a logical next step for us as we look for new ways to engage with our expanding client base and support staff who live in or near Grand Haven. We’re very excited to be a part of this incredible community and to support our local clients and the marketplace with a more convenient office location.”

The new office is TowerPinkster’s latest growth move following its recent acquisition of Indiana-based Kovert Hawkins Architects Inc. and its two offices in Jeffersonville, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky.

TowerPinkster also has offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The expanded firm now has nearly 200 employees and a three-state footprint.

TowerPinkster has recently been involved with a series of lakeshore projects. Recent clients have included various local public schools, Mercy Health, Ottawa County, and HealthWest in Muskegon County.