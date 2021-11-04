fbpx
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE TODAY FREE NEWSLETTERS
Published in Real Estate/Development

TowerPinkster expands with lakeshore office in Grand Haven

BY Thursday, November 04, 2021 11:16am

GRAND HAVEN — Architecture and engineering firm TowerPinkster is expanding in West Michigan with plans to open an office in Grand Haven.

The new location is set to open in January at 1 S. Harbor Drive in downtown Grand Haven to meet the company’s goal of serving lakeshore communities.

Björn Green COURTESY PHOTO

“We are excited to grow our presence along the lakeshore, specifically in Grand Haven,” President and CEO Björn Green said in a statement. “An office in this region is a logical next step for us as we look for new ways to engage with our expanding client base and support staff who live in or near Grand Haven. We’re very excited to be a part of this incredible community and to support our local clients and the marketplace with a more convenient office location.”

The new office is TowerPinkster’s latest growth move following its recent acquisition of Indiana-based Kovert Hawkins Architects Inc. and its two offices in Jeffersonville, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. 

TowerPinkster also has offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. The expanded firm now has nearly 200 employees and a three-state footprint.

TowerPinkster has recently been involved with a series of lakeshore projects. Recent clients have included various local public schools, Mercy Health, Ottawa County, and HealthWest in Muskegon County.

Read 147 times
Kate Carlson

Staff Writer, covers real estate and development and small businesses

 

Twitter: @BizCarlson
Email: [email protected]

Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from Kate Carlson

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top