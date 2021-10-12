TowerPinkster to acquire Indiana-based architectural firm to expand reach

TowerPinkster and Indiana-based Kovert Hawkins Architects Inc. are merging to create a more geographically diverse design firm, the companies announced today.

The two architecture and design firms combined have nearly 200 employees and a three-state footprint. The deal achieves an expanded geographical reach, additional services and increased expertise for both firms, company officials said.

“Globally, we’re hoping that the two portfolios create synergies in every market that we’re working in, that is really the goal,” TowerPinkster President and CEO Bjorn Green told MiBiz. “We’re both bringing best practices to the table and we’ll learn as much from them as they learn from us.”

The expanded firm following the acquisition — which Green described as a merger between the two companies — will maintain TowerPinkster’s offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, as well as Kovert Hawkins locations in Jeffersonville, Ind. and Louisville, Ky. The Kovert Hawkins offices will fall under the TowerPinkster umbrella over the next year, Green said.

Green declined to disclose further details about the deal, but he said discussions had been taking place between the two companies over the last couple of years. The firms paused talks during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but picked them back up again last fall, he said.

“We’re both successful businesses, so deciding how to best integrate us together was a topic of conversation, and we both have good cultures,” Green said. “As we’ve grown as an organization, we’re focused on market diversity and the different types of projects we do, and that’s historically been one of our strong suits.”



Green added that TowerPinkster identified a need to broaden its scope geographically as part of the company’s strategic plan.

“We’ve been looking in earnest to get to the next level, and the solution or strategy was to find a firm that was like-minded and outside of our geographic reach of where we are today to become a more regional firm,” Green said.

“With regionality comes more stability, which we’re always striving for.”

Adding Kovert Hawkins’ 15 employees to its team is another valuable piece to the deal, Green said. Kovert Hawkins also brings some federal government projects from its portfolio.

Bjorn GreenKovert Hawkins Architects was founded in 1985 as a full-service architectural firm with a focus on public and private projects. Over the years, the firm has designed projects across a wide array of market sectors including K-12, commercial, government, historic renovations, industrial and health care.

TowerPinkster was founded in 1953 and specializes in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscape architecture and technology design. The firm has recently completed projects for Mercy Health, Spectrum Health, universities, public school systems and government entities.

“We’re thrilled to be merging with such a forward-thinking firm that is aligned with us culturally and technically,” Hal Kovert, principal and founder of Kovert Hawkins, said in a statement. “Both firms are highly invested in our communities, devoted to hiring the best and brightest talent, and committed to a client-centric design philosophy. We look forward to offering our clients expanded services and growing our expertise and knowledge.”