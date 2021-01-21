Two more dispensaries launch recreational cannabis sales in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Five recreational cannabis dispensaries will be operating in the city of Grand Rapids by Friday morning.

Detroit-based 3Fifteen Cannabis is launching adult-use sales at its two Grand Rapids dispensaries located at 2900 Division Ave. S and 3423 Plainfield Ave. NE. Both currently sell medical cannabis. Recreational sales start at 9 a.m. Friday at the retail shops, which also have delivery and curbside pickup options.

3Fifteen has two dispensaries in Battle Creek and six more on the east side of the state in Detroit, Morenci, Flint and Ann Arbor. The company has plans to open up as many as seven recreational stores in Grand Rapids, with properties in various stages of redevelopment and city Planning Commission approval.

3Fifteen’s two stores join three other dispensaries that were the first to launch recreational sales in the city: Fluresh LLC, Pharmhouse Wellness and Michigan Supply and Provisions.

Meanwhile, three more dispensaries were approved for adult-use cannabis sales at the most recent Planning Commission meeting this month: Joyology of Grand Rapids at 3767 28th St. SE, FPAW Michigan LLC, located at 1336 Scribner Ave. NW, and Gage Cannabis Co. at 3075 Peregrine Drive NE. The most recent approvals for adult-use sales go into effect Jan. 30.

“We are proud to bring exceptional service and a wide selection of fresh, exciting cannabis products to West Michigan residents,” Tommy Nafso, general counsel for 3Fifteen and former Michigan assistant attorney general, said in a statement. “We want customers to be comfortable shopping with us, so we are here to serve whether that’s in person shopping to consult directly with a budtender, curbside ordering or delivery direct to your door.”

On its recreational grand opening, 3Fifteen will have specials and wide selections including flower, pre-rolls, THC edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates.

The cannabis company partners with Grand Rapids-based consultant Forty20 Cannabis LLC to help promote inclusion and diversity in hiring at its locations.