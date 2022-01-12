Vander Kodde Construction acquired by third generation of family ownership

WYOMING — Vander Kodde Construction Co. was recently acquired by the third generation in the firm’s family ownership.

Kyle Vander Kodde purchased the construction firm from his father and uncle, Tim and Tom Vander Kodde, on Dec. 30, according to an announcement.

Kyle Vander Kodde COURTESY PHOTO

Kyle Vander Kodde now serves as the firm’s owner and president. His uncle, Tom, was the former president and retired at the end of 2021. Tim Vander Kodde will continue in his role as vice president.

The Wyoming-based construction company was founded in 1970 by William Vander Kodde, Kyle Vander Kodde’s grandfather. The company — headquartered at 441 44th St. SW — specializes in general contracting, design and construction management services, and maintains a staff with skilled craftspeople in carpentry and steel work.

“I am excited to continue and build upon the legacy of my grandfather, uncle and father,” Kyle Vander Kodde said in a statement. “Vander Kodde has been a trusted construction management partner for over five decades in West Michigan, and we look forward to the next years of service.”

Kyle Vander Kodde began his career at the firm in 2001 as a project manager overseeing commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-family housing projects. He later started real estate investment and property management firm Trillium Ventures MSV with two business partners, specializing in investment and management of multifamily developments.

“Our family has full confidence in Kyle leading the company forward,” Tom Vander Kodde said in a statement. “We’re proud to have him at the helm and pleased that the company remains in the family. The future is bright for Vander Kodde Construction.”

The company has recently overseen various warehouse additions and K-12 projects. Revenues in 2021 were upwards of $10 million, according to the company. The firm has 15 employees and is looking to add at least five more.