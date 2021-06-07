Vos Glass plans to relocate to larger facility in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Glass fabricator and installer Vos Glass LLC is planning to relocate within the city of Grand Rapids to accommodate growth and expansion.

The nearly 40-year-old company wants to relocate its headquarters from 902 Scribner Ave. NW on the city’s west side to 3800 Stahl Drive SE near 28th Street SE and E. Paris Avenue SE. The company is currently under contract to buy the Stahl Drive property that formerly housed Sparks Belting Co., which is owned by Grand Haven-based JSJ Corp. Vos Glass also plans to add nearly 32,000 square feet to the facility.

The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday will consider Vos Glass’ request to rezone the Stahl Drive property to a planned redevelopment district (PRD) zoning designation. The property is listed for $3.44 million by NorthStar Commercial LLC.

The site was previously zoned as a planned industrial district (PID) when the 53,838-square-foot building onsite was constructed. Industrial uses would now be non-conforming after the city of Grand Rapids adopted a comprehensive zoning ordinance rewrite in 2007, which eliminated the planned industrial district designation.

Vos Glass has outgrown its Scribner Avenue facility, President Dave Turn said in a memo to city planners. The company had been searching for a new property for more than a year when it found the Stahl Drive listing.

Vos Glass plans a 2,600-square-foot addition to the front of the building for a new residential sales showroom. Planned future expansions include a 3,480-square-foot addition at the northwest corner of the building and a 25,766-square-foot addition to the south.

The entire building is proposed to be 83,084 square feet after the planned buildout, which would remove four of the 95 parking spaces.