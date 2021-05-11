Walker officials approve new 282K-square-foot industrial spec building

WALKER — The Walker City Commission has approved plans for a new 285,000-square-foot speculative industrial manufacturing building and the creation of an industrial development district on the property.

Ada-based Honeycrisp Ventures LLC, doing business as Fruit Ridge HCV LLC, plans to construct the building at 3501 Fruit Ridge Ave. NW just north of I-96. The project is meant to accommodate companies that are relocating or expanding, according to city planning documents.

The building is planned to fit the needs of warehouses, distribution companies and manufacturers. Six suite sizes will range from 45,000 to 165,000 square feet.

Developers expect the first building tenant to be ACME Marine, a Michigan-based metal and sheeting marine propeller company.

The City Commission on Monday approved the building and industrial development district, which will allow future tenants to apply for incentives through the city of Walker, said developer and Honeycrisp Ventures owner Ben Sietsema.

Sietsema told commissioners during their Monday meeting that the building is expected to be filled soon, especially given the hot market for industrial space right now.

“We’ve had a lot of interest — we’re very confident this building will be filled quickly,” Sietsema said.

Demand for industrial real estate has been high during the pandemic as supplies remain low, according to West Michigan real estate experts.

Multiple tenants are growing and are still looking for additional space in what has become a “fight for land,” Kevin VanHaitsma, adviser at Grand Rapids-based Bradley Co., recently told MiBiz.