Walker to consider golf course redevelopment, industrial spec building

WALKER — The city’s Planning Commission will consider plans next week for an industrial speculative building as well as a rezoning and site plan review request for a planned mixed-use development at the former Lincoln Country Club.

Illinois-based Stoneleigh Companies LLC is seeking additional approvals for its proposed Waterford Village development of single-family homes, apartments and a commercial component at the former Lincoln Country Club at 3485 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

The Walker City Commission on May 10 voted to table the developer’s request to rezone the 105-acre property from agricultural to various residential and commercial designations. City officials also formed an ad-hoc committee to examine concerns raised by surrounding neighbors about the potential increase in traffic that would be caused by the development.

The committee made up of staff and city and planning commissioners worked with Stoneleigh Companies on revising the plan. City staff on July 1 met with the developer, which revised the plans based on feedback.

Major changes to the site plan include reducing the size of the commercial component of the plan, increasing the number of multi-family units from 214 to 250, increasing the number of single-family units from 64 to 72, and removing a roundabout proposed at Lincoln Lawns Drive. The site plan was also amended to include a strip of single-family residential zoning abutting the existing neighborhood to the east, which was previously planned to be multi-family residential.

All of the multi-family units are proposed to be one-story and include amenities such as a shared club house, interior sidewalks and gathering areas. The commercial component of the development includes five proposed commercial outlots of various sizes along the southern edge of the site.

Meanwhile, a final site plan review is up for consideration at the same July 21 planning commission meeting to construct a 150,000-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building on a 19-acre site at 3220 Northridge Drive NW.

Visser Brothers Inc. is the developer of the project that would contain four tenant spaces within the building and include 188 onsite parking spaces.