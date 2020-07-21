Warehousing, transportation firm breaks ground on new $5.5M facility

WAYLAND — Classic Transportation & Warehousing recently broke ground on a $5.5 million facility in Wayland next to its corporate offices.

FCC Construction Inc. is the general contractor for the 145,000 square foot project at 1175 147th Ave., which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Classic Transportation & Warehousing is a third party warehousing and transportation company. The employee-owned business has two locations in Grand Rapids and two in Walker in addition to its corporate facility in Wayland where the new warehouse is under construction.

“We have watched the West Michigan economy remain strong, and with the addition of this facility we are increasing our investment in the growing infrastructure in the area,” Classic Transportation & Warehousing CEO Rod Cooper said in a statement. “When this project is completed in early 2021 it will add to our existing footprint and will serve as a scalable warehousing option for multiple industries. Our focus continues to be supporting our existing customers as well as bringing new business to West Michigan.”

The new facility will consist of quality food grade storage and an office area for support staff. The space will serve new and existing customers as the company explores leasing options for refrigerated and freezer space, which the company currently doesn’t offer.

Nine employees are expected to be hired in conjunction with the project. Classic Transportation & Warehousing received a 12-year Industrial Facilities Exemption for real property on the site. Local economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage connected Classic Transportation to resources to assist with the expansion.

“From assisting with expansion project steps and working with the local unit of government, it’s very rewarding to see the ground break on a project that translates to new jobs and local business growth,” said Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens. “We congratulate Classic Transportation on their expansion and recognize their forward planning with their investment in Leighton Township.”