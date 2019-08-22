Published in Real Estate/Development
Web development company to move to downtown Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK -- Ministry Designs, a communication and web development company, is moving to downtown Battle Creek. 

Ministry Designs will move into 15 Carlyle Street and help develop a new co-working office space.

“While researching other markets such as Grand Rapids to move and grow our business, we could not help but notice the uprising of entrepreneurial spirit here in Battle Creek,” Ministry Designs Co-owner, Tyler Rominger, said in a statement. “This made our decision easy to choose to support the initiatives we see occurring all around Battle Creek.”

Collab BC is expected to open in November. Access to the secure co-working area will be granted through a daily or monthly membership program, according to the company. Conference rooms and soundproof studio space will also be available and workshops, digital marketing and other events will be offered.

Developers from Restore 269 LLC have been redeveloping the history three-story building at 15 Carlyle, working as Record Box LLC. The 19,000 square foot building will be home to Handmap Brewing LLC on the ground floor, the brewery owners announced in June. 

“(Ministry Designs) is one more critical addition to the downtown Battle Creek revitalization and the entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Joe Sobieralski, president and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited, said in a statement.

