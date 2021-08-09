West Mich. redevelopment projects awarded $4.6M in state brownfield funding

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded $4.6 million in brownfield grants and loans to five redevelopment projects on contaminated properties in West and Southwest Michigan.

The developments are among the 21 that the agency has funded for environmental remediation this summer totaling $15.6 million.

The projects that recently received funding include a mixed-use commercial and housing development in Muskegon Heights; a new industrial office building in Grand Rapids; a residential development in downtown Grand Haven; a new dental office in Cascade Township; and a credit union in Comstock Township near Kalamazoo.

In Grand Rapids, a $1 million brownfield redevelopment grant will pay for environmental costs and demolition work at a vacant industrial building that will be repurposed for logistics and data security company MCPc Inc. In addition to funding the demolition of the existing structure, the grant will also pay for the removal of contaminated soil.

Construction work began last month at 1601 Madison Ave. SE for what is planned to be a 51,000-square-foot facility. Cleveland-based MCPc Inc. signed a lease agreement with Amplify GR in April that will allow the company to move into the space in 2022. The project is expected to relocate 69 existing jobs to the new offices and create 26 new full time equivalent jobs in the area.

“We are very grateful for EGLE’s continued partnership with the Grand Rapids Brownfield Redevelopment Authority in revitalizing vacant and contaminated properties,” Grand Rapids Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia said in a statement. “This partnership is critical for us in our work to support developments that create safe and productive places where Grand Rapids residents will enjoy employment and career advancement opportunities.”

Muskegon Heights mixed-use development

The city of Muskegon Heights plans to use a $1 million brownfield redevelopment grant to cover site remediation costs for a planned project that includes three new three-story buildings with 11 retail spaces and 28 apartment units.

Environmental sampling at the site, located at the corner of Peck Street and East Sherman Boulevard, has identified chlorinated solvent contamination, most likely resulting from the property’s historic use as a dry cleaner.

The project being developed by Ele’ Louse LLC is expected to bring a capital investment of $4.5 million and create 50 new full-time jobs and 25 new part-time jobs to the area.

Grand Haven residential development

The Grand Haven Brownfield Redevelopment Authority plans to use a $900,000 brownfield redevelopment grant and a $900,000 redevelopment loan from EGLE to remediate a contaminated site for a residential development.

River Caddis Development LLC plans to build a new 124-unit market rate residential development at 105 Fulton Ave. The project, known as Peerless Flats, will span two city blocks and include four residential buildings and a pool. The project is expected to increase the taxable value of the property to $9 million and create three new jobs.

“This project is a stellar example of the public and private sectors working together for a mutual benefit,” River Caddis Development President Kevin McGraw said in a statement. “EGLE, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the city of Grand Haven, came together on a very complicated and time-consuming process to better the community in which we all live.”

Robinson Dental office

The Cascade Charter Township Brownfield Redevelopment Authority plans to use a $455,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Grant and a $313,000 Brownfield Redevelopment Loan to remediate a contaminated property for the development of a dental office.

Coco Properties LLC, along with Robinson Dental, plans to build a two-story, 8,519-square-foot dental office at 5749 28th St. The project is expected to increase the taxable value of the property to $1.2 million and create 35 new professional jobs.

The project has also served as a catalyst for Cascade Township to establish a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to support future brownfield projects in the township jurisdiction.