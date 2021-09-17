West Michigan contractors recognized in ABC’s 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards

NORTON SHORES — Kentwood-based First Companies Inc. and Zeeland-based Town & Country Group Inc. have been recognized by a regional trade group as the top companies in West Michigan for jobsite safety and instilling values throughout their corporate culture.
First Companies and Town & Country Group were among dozens of companies recognized Thursday at this year’s Excellence in Construction Awards hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors’ Western Michigan chapter.
The annual awards recognize local construction firms and individuals within ABC’s membership. This year’s event was held outside at the Getty Drive-In movie theater in Norton Shores. A record-setting 95 projects entered into this year’s competition, according to organizers. Winners were chosen from 24 categories, including various types of new construction projects and from specified sectors such as electrical, concrete and HVAC.
“The Excellence in Construction Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects, people and safety performance by ABC Western Michigan chapter members,” ABC West Michigan chapter President and CEO Norm Brady said in a statement. “By focusing on the highest quality and innovation in merit shop construction, ABC Western Michigan continues to raise standards throughout the industry.”
First Companies and Town & Country Group received the Safety Award of Excellence for general contractor/construction manager and trade contractor, respectively.
Ben Eshuis, a pipefitter, welder and field superintendent from Allied Mechanical Services Inc., received the 2021 Craft Professional of the Year award, which recognizes an individual who sets a high standard with their skills and leadership. The other two finalists in the category were Matt Harburn, a journeyman painter and division manager in painting at EV Construction Co., and Greg Klein, a journeyman electrician and site superintendent at Feyen Zylstra LLC.
Additional categories, winners and projects featured:
- Concrete: Burgess Concrete Construction Co. for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Presidential Gateway Plaza.
- Electrical: Buist Electric Inc. for Mercy Health Muskegon.
- Exterior finishes: Architectural Metals Inc. for the Western Michigan University Arcadia Flats.
- Fire protection: Total Fire Protection Inc. for Roskam Freezer.
- General trades: Pioneer Construction for Canopy by Hilton.
- Glazing: Vos Glass for Canopy by Hilton.
- HVAC: DHE Plumbing and Mechanical LLC for high school renovations at Allendale Public Schools.
- Interior finishes: Ritsema Associates for the Ada Community Center at the Amy Van Andel Library.
- Low voltage: Grand Valley Automation Inc. for Dan Vos Construction Company (home office).
- New construction less than $1 million: Rockford Construction Co. for GR Noir.
- New construction $1 million to $ 2.5 Million: Lakewood Construction Co. for Port 393 Luxury Event Center.
- New construction $2.5 million to $5 million: Dan Vos Construction Co. for Dan Vos Construction Co. (home office)
- New construction $5 million to $10 million: Wolverine Building Group Inc. for Suroeste Brillante Apartments.
- New construction $10 million to $20 million: Erhardt Construction Co. for the Ada Community Center at Amy Van Andel Library.
- New construction more than $20 million: Pioneer Construction for Canopy by Hilton.
- Plumbing: DHE Plumbing and Mechanical for Grand Valley State University’s Daniel and Pamela DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health.
- Precast concrete: Pioneer Construction for Presque Isle Electric & Gas’ headquarters and member service center.
- Process piping: Allied Mechanical Services Inc. for Grand Rapids Biodigester.
- Renovation/addition/tenant build-out less than $1 million: Rockford Construction Co. for Integrated Architecture.
- Renovation/addition/tenant build-out $1 million to $5 million: Dan Vos Construction Co. for Cornerstone Church’s Heritage Hill campus.
- Renovation/addition/tenant build-out $5 million to $10 million: Rockford Construction for the Harbor Grand Hotel.
- Renovation/addition/tenant build-out more than $10 million: CSM Group Inc. for Greenleaf Trust’s office building.
- Roofing: Langerak Roof Systems Inc. for West Pharmaceuticals.
- Structural steel: FCC Construction Inc. for VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.
ADVERTISEMENT
News coverage in the real estate and development section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from The Michigan Economic Development Corporation. MEDC markets Michigan as the place to do business, assists businesses in their growth strategies and fosters the growth of vibrant communities across the state. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.