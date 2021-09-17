West Michigan contractors recognized in ABC’s 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards

NORTON SHORES — Kentwood-based First Companies Inc. and Zeeland-based Town & Country Group Inc. have been recognized by a regional trade group as the top companies in West Michigan for jobsite safety and instilling values throughout their corporate culture.

First Companies and Town & Country Group were among dozens of companies recognized Thursday at this year’s Excellence in Construction Awards hosted by Associated Builders and Contractors’ Western Michigan chapter.

The annual awards recognize local construction firms and individuals within ABC’s membership. This year’s event was held outside at the Getty Drive-In movie theater in Norton Shores. A record-setting 95 projects entered into this year’s competition, according to organizers. Winners were chosen from 24 categories, including various types of new construction projects and from specified sectors such as electrical, concrete and HVAC.

“The Excellence in Construction Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects, people and safety performance by ABC Western Michigan chapter members,” ABC West Michigan chapter President and CEO Norm Brady said in a statement. “By focusing on the highest quality and innovation in merit shop construction, ABC Western Michigan continues to raise standards throughout the industry.”

First Companies and Town & Country Group received the Safety Award of Excellence for general contractor/construction manager and trade contractor, respectively.

Ben Eshuis, a pipefitter, welder and field superintendent from Allied Mechanical Services Inc., received the 2021 Craft Professional of the Year award, which recognizes an individual who sets a high standard with their skills and leadership. The other two finalists in the category were Matt Harburn, a journeyman painter and division manager in painting at EV Construction Co., and Greg Klein, a journeyman electrician and site superintendent at Feyen Zylstra LLC.

Additional categories, winners and projects featured: