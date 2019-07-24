Published in Real Estate/Development
West Michigan contractors to build $25M senior care center in Florida

West Michigan contractors to build $25M senior care center in Florida

BY Wednesday, July 24, 2019 03:05pm

Two West Michigan-based general contractors are building a new $25 million senior care residential center in Punta Gorda, Fla. 

Zeeland Township-based Midwest Construction Group Inc. and Grand Rapids-based Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. formed a joint venture to construct a three-story, 92,000-square-foot assisted living center for Florida-based Mueller Development Group LLC. 

The companies expect to begin work on the project in November. 

“We decided to do this as a joint venture with Owen-Ames-Kimball because they are established builders in Florida and already have the skilled tradesmen and workforce,” Scott Geerlings, president and partner of Midwest Construction, said in a statement. “We saw it as a project that would bring our mutual skills together.

Owen-Ames-Kimball will provide on-site construction work, while Zeeland-based Midwest Construction will serve as construction manager.

The project, called Cloudberry Lodge at Burnt Store Presbyterian, will include 102 residential units on a 5-acre campus and include dining rooms, physical therapy space, exercise facilities, spa, lounge and theater. It is slated for completion in 2020. 

Owens-Ames-Kimball is wrapping up another project in Florida, where it’s had offices for about 40 years. The firm is completing a $16 million, 65,000-square-foot medical facility for the Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc. in Fort Myers.

Sydney Smith

Staff Writer, covers real estate and economic development
Twitter: @BizSyd
Email: [email protected]

